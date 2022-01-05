Columnists and political pundits across the nation today are offering somber opinions about the first anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. Some of them are praising the swift and severe punishments for the people who participated in the storming of the Capitol, and calling for an even more aggressive Congressional investigation. Others are saying the investigation and the commentary around it has been over-the-top and politically motivated.
This is one time when both sides are probably right. The Jan. 6 insurrection is absolutely a political Rorschach test — people have been seeing what they want to see from that first day when the Capitol occupation was livestreamed to an audience of millions. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some valid takeaways. You don’t need a Congressional investigation to know that some of the folks who participated in the attack deserved to face the possibility of real jail time. It’s also clear that some folks were simply unwitting participants who probably didn’t even know they were breaking any rules by following the crowd and remaining non-violent.
In the days after the attack, then-President-elect Biden called for national healing. It was message our country needed to hear as we found ourselves more politically divided than we’d been in generations. It would have been nice if Biden meant what he said.
Instead, he unleashed Attorney General Merrick Garland to conduct a massive investigation to root out the people who participated in the attack and find any possible connections to the former administration or other national figures. On Wednesday, Garland announced he had no intention of slowing down the investigation, which has so far resulted 5,000 search warrants and subpoenas and the arrests of 725 people.
These are not the actions of an administration that wants to see national healing. These are the actions of a president who is taking advantage of an opportunity to punish his political enemies — and hey, it’s happening in an election year.
That’s not to say some of those folks don’t deserve it. They do. But if we’re going to heal, America has a choice to make. That choice should be to stop dwelling on the horrors of Jan. 6. Merrick’s investigation has rooted out the worst of the participants. He should now limit his focus to the people who planned the attack and any possible ties to people in positions of political power. Trump, in his continuing role as the de facto leader of the GOP, should make a public show of support for a limited investigation into the events of that day and condemn them in no uncertain terms. One year later, American is even more divided than we were a year ago. We see what we want to see in events like Jan. 6, and that’s unlikely to change no matter how long the investigation goes on.
— Today’s News-Herald
