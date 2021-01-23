Even in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, health officials knew Mohave County could present a problem. Back in March, County Supervisor Buster Johnson was trying to tell anyone who would listen that the county was among the nation’s most vulnerable locations in the event of a virus pandemic. He pointed to a report from the Centers for Disease Control that showed Mohave County as one of the top four counties in the United States with more than a third of its population over 60, a high vulnerability index of .75 or more, and a population of at least 100,000.
Ten months later, the county has indeed been hit hard by the virus. Perhaps no harder than anyone else in the state, but hard just the same, with more than 16,000 positive cases and 430 dead.
It’s disappointing, therefore, that there hasn’t been a stronger push at all levels to get the vaccine delivered to our residents. Efforts by the Arizona Department of Health have been almost totally focused on big vaccine events in Central Arizona — understandable, we suppose, since that’s where the bulk of the state’s population resides.
Meanwhile, Mohave County — remember, one of the CDC’s four most vulnerable counties in the United States — has barely been able to get out of the gate on its own vaccine distribution. Mohave has the third lowest vaccination rate in the state, ahead of only La Paz and Apache counties. Some of that can be chalked up to organization issues at the local level. However, more available vaccines would solve a lot of sins.
And that’s the crux of the problem. There’s a lot of demand for vaccines, and apparently not enough doses to go around. We hope President Joe Biden is serious about using whatever means are available to ramp up vaccine production and get the doses delivered to local communities as rapidly as possible.
Meanwhile, the CDC and Arizona Department of Health Services ought to rethink how the vaccine is distributed. Currently, the state is using population alone to determine how many doses each county gets. That’s according to recommendations from the CDC, according to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley. We’d suggest adjusting the formula to account for vulnerable populations, such as seniors.
Finally, we hope the state expands its mass testing events beyond Maricopa County. Let’s take the show on the road, with mass vaccination events at each county in the state before the end of the month.
The good news is people are getting vaccinated. The more that happens, the sooner we’ll be able to get life back to normal. Let’s hurry.
— Today’s News-Herald
Speaking for myself as one of the vulnerable people who believes in the efficacy of the vaccines I will not be going to a doctors office or other such location for a vaccination. I will be amenable to receiving the vaccination in an large, open air venue or having someone come to my home and administering it. I go out once a week for less than 30 minutes and the thought of going to a doctor's office is just not something I am willing to do.
