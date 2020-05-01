Crowds have always been part of the spring scene in Lake Havasu City, and that’s apparently true even in a pandemic. Throngs of visitors are making their way to Lake Havasu, drawn by the warm weather and boredom caused by rigid stay-at-home orders in Arizona, California and throughout the region.
There were so many visitors here last week that Lake Havasu State Park finally had to close its parking lots. Signs are pointing to a repeat this weekend.
Lake Havasu, like it or not, is open for business.
Mayor Cal Sheehy has made the point, repeatedly, that he can’t simply shut down access to the lake because of jurisdictional issues. It’s not his call. And even if he could, it would only create bottlenecks in those areas where access is still allowed, potentially making the crowding problem worse. Since it’s clear that there’s no keeping people away, our goal must be to spread out the crowds as much as possible.
One way of doing that would be to immediately open the boat ramp at Havasu Riviera.
The ramp was installed in 2017, and it’s been ready for use since the road leading to it was completed last year. It would take very little effort for Arizona State Parks, Lake Havasu City and Desert Land Group to open the ramp. They could do it today if government efficiency was a word in the State Parks department’s vocabulary.
The ramp was supposed to open this summer, anyway. We assume that’s still the case, but our calls to Arizona State Parks this week to check on the progress of development went unanswered. Really, all it needs is some kind of structure — a temporary one is fine — to collect launch fees. Or, simply don’t collect them for the time being in the name of health and safety.
Let’s get this ramp open now.
— Today’s News-Herald
