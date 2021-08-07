The worsening drought makes it increasingly obvious that boaters will turn to Lake Havasu more and more as it becomes difficult to enjoy open waters elsewhere in the region. Last week the National Park Service announced the imminent closure of a well-used launch ramp on Lake Powell as water levels on the Colorado River continue to recede. There’s a similar issue happening on Lake Mead’s South Cove. Meanwhile, Lake Havasu’s water levels are steady at just under 450 feet, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon thanks to the reliance on the lake by millions of people living in the Los Angeles and Phoenix metropolitan areas. It’s a reasonable assumption, then, that boaters in the greater region will turn to Lake Havasu more and more in the coming years as other lakes become more difficult to access.
A crowded lake is nothing new -- Havasu residents and regulars know the drill when it comes to busy holiday weekends, and we’ve certainly accommodated larger crowds throughout the coronavirus pandemic. But the large number of visitors -- and the impending surge we might experience in the future -- makes a good case for improving access to the lake now.
We’re talking about the Havasu Riviera, of course. Arizona’s newest state park on Havasu’s south side still hasn’t opened more than three years after the state said it would. A main attraction of the park, at least for boating enthusiasts, is the launch ramp that has been in place and ready to use for quite some time.
The ramp was installed in 2017, and it’s been ready for use since the road leading to it was completed. It would take very little effort for Arizona State Parks, Lake Havasu City and Desert Land Group to open the ramp.
The state should work with the city and developers to prioritize the opening of the Havasu Riviera launch ramps now. Doing so would ease the burden on the lake’s other launch ramps, most notably the ramps at Lake Havasu State Park.
It’s a certain that Lake Havasu will become more crowded, but this is a simple solution that could offer some immediate relief.
— Today’s News-Herald
