Mohave County prides itself on running efficient elections. Our elections are not always the prettiest processes, and sometimes not as timely with the results as we’d like, but our elections tend to run pretty smoothly. It’s hard to know whether a proposal introduced earlier this year by county voting officials would have helped bolster that reputation or serve to add confusion to the process.
The county’s election director had proposed using new technology to create voting centers throughout the county that would let residents voting in future elections without the need to do so in their voting precincts. Sounds like a good idea, at first glance. And ultimately, it probably is.
County supervisors voted to reject the voting centers altogether, and that’s probably OK for the short term. Elections Director Allen Tempert says the shift to a voting center system would improve voter confidence and ease the process of voting for residents who can’t reach their home precincts before election night is over.
We’re not so sure about the confidence suggestion. Adding technology and new points of connectivity during a time when election critics are raising concerns about hacking and electronic tampering seems counterintuitive for skeptical constituents.
But that doesn’t mean security will always be an issue. The supervisors were right not to rush into this, especially as the state’s Republicans continue to question the legitimacy of the election in Maricopa County, where voting centers are used. The county should probably reconsider this measure when the dust clears on the 2020 election.
Of course, maybe this whole discussion is much ado about nothing: More voters chose to vote by mail this year than in years past, and that’s a trend we see continuing unless legislation changes the process. The switch to voting centers requires big investments — upward of $425,000 for new machines, according to the election department. That’s a lot of money to spend on convenience when it seems more voters would prefer to vote early and by mail anyway.
Sure, the voting process could always be made easier. But for now, it’s enough that the system works.
If it’s not broken, it doesn’t need to be fixed.
— Today’s News-Herald
