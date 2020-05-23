Lake Havasu City’s government leaders say they’re working on a fiscally conservative budget for the year beginning July 1.
We say they should sharpen their pencils since the proposed budget calls for about $10 million in extra spending at a time when some revenue projections for the year are down 20%.
In fairness, the budget disconnect lies largely with state requirements that the city file a budget that sets the upper limit of spending. The city doesn’t have to spend all of the roughly $142 million in the proposed budget, points out City Manager Jess Knudson.
So what’s wrong with that? Maybe nothing. Government revenues are very difficult to predict right now because of coronavirus shutdowns. The city, along with other government entities, need some flexibility as they scamper toward meeting imposed budget deadlines.
On the other hand, a budget passed on a premise of not spending it all doesn’t very well inform the public on what the city might actually spend. A pretend budget might be worrisome, then, if the city lacks the fiscal discipline to actually contain its expenses. Historically, the city’s been pretty strong in this area but with revenue projections so wide-ranging, it’s entirely possible to spend based on hope for grant revenue or state shared revenue or even federal assistance.
Voters made it easier for overspending to happen, though it wasn’t the intent, with passage of Prop. 409, which eased off severe city spending limitations.
Prior to the passage of Prop. 409, the city got around spending limits by using borrowed money it didn’t really need. We’d hate to see the city now be forced to borrow to make up revenue it doesn’t really have.
We think the city should cancel all its capital projects for the year except those jeopardizing safety or those offering immediate financial payback. Forget courthouses and Vision 2020 and new trucks and cars until the money is available.
The city should also adopt contingency orders for across-the-board financial cuts that would match actual drops in revenue. If that number is 20%, then that’s what would need to come out of all areas.
There’s a saying a budget isn’t a bible, but governments have a tendency to spend what’s in the budget. The city should adopt a separate, real spending plan that addresses how spending will be reduced should revenues fall as anticipated. This plan, not the pretend budget posted with the state, would be the operations bible the city would use and the public can monitor.
— Today’s News-Herald
