That nation’s heard a lot about the hundreds of voting bills introduced by Republicans in state legislatures this year. It’s time the Democrats’ massive election overhaul bill in Congress gets some attention.
Debate on the latter bill began last week. If enacted, it would — among many, many other things — restrict the power of states to change voter law and undo what Democrats describe as hurdles to voting imposed in many states.
Both the federal bill and the hundreds of state bills are important. They will, no matter which are enacted, bring changes that will help determine the future make up of Congress, of the presidency and perhaps even state elections.
A couple of Arizona voting laws got a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court last week. It’s unlikely these will be the last of this type before the high court.
Voting laws are front and center. They fill the attention of statehouses and Congress. They were the de-facto focus of former President Trump’s political reset speech last week.
And, together, these so-called reform bills are apt to do more harm than good. At the least, they take state legislatures away from important tasks.
More damaging, potentially, is the harm a redrafting of basic election law does to a system that managed to get this country through some 245 years of self-governance.
Somewhere in the middle, on the harm scale, is the damage the Republican party stands to self-inflict if the next four years of the party is a backward-looking pity party of moans and gripes based on evidence-free claims about stolen elections.
That political approach might work in base-heavy areas, even Mohave County, but they won’t carry a general election. Figure half the population is Republican and half of them will follow Trump no matter what. That’s 25% of voters, which sounds like a lot except when measured against the roughly 51% it takes to win. That’s the math that has Republicans on the outside of power, looking in, right now.
There are problems with elections. Universal mail balloting may be the largest single opportunity for fraud. Ballot harvesting, lack of required identification and voting by the dead are also issues. Those topics need to be addressed.
An overall “fix”, though, isn’t in the country’s best interests. It’s a system that isn’t broken, though it needs some maintenance.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.