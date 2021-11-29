The Omicron coronavirus variant certainly got everyone’s attention quickly. The fast response may be for the best. But probably not. Was there any slight overreaction in the stock market tumbling? How about the Biden administration’s decision to ban travel to and from numerous African countries?
In the space of a few days, the variant was portrayed first as an immunity buster, resistant to vaccines. Then it became known as a fast spreader. Later, but after stocks went down, lockdowns were in place and travel bans enacted, Omicron’s symptoms were characterized as mild.
The potential threat from the coronavirus and its variants shouldn’t be minimized, but neither should they be inflated. Worse, lockdowns and travel restrictions shouldn’t be imposed by governments simply to show they are decisive.
There’s plenty to learn about Omicron, but its high transmissibility is already well established.
Hospitals in South Africa, where the variant was first reported, are rapidly filling with cases, though most of the hospitalized are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
As with other variations of coronavirus, there’s an absence of clear information, leaving people to fear government reactions as much as the disease itself.
The variants are each named after a letter in the Greek alphabet. Omicron is the 15th letter and a couple of letters haven’t been used. The World Health Organization will run out of letters soon.
Naming them may not matter. After South Africa’s treatment, few countries will want to report any new variants that pop up.
Rather than over-reacting to each variant, it makes more sense for individuals to treat the coronaviruses as a general threat.
That means immunizations, ideally enough of them to develop elusive herd immunity.
That means awareness. For example, Lake Havasu City is now welcoming back winter visitors from a variety of places. Holidays produce more crowds and more indoor gatherings.
Whatever the variant, principles of safe distancing, hygiene and, based on circumstances, masking will help reduce the chance of exposure.
Learning to live with it means learning not to overreact. It appears to be a tough lesson.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.