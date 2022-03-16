In school we are taught that our vote matters in a democratic system like the one we enjoy here in Arizona and the rest of the United States. If a ballot measure gets enough votes from the public to be approved, then that proposition soon becomes law.
Our state’s founders were so distrustful of the government that they wanted the people to have power over their officials, and placed several provisions in the Arizona constitution allowing for the recall of elected officials and judges, as well as a mechanism for voters to directly place legislation on the ballot and vote to approve it, or not.
That’s exactly what happened in 2020 when voters approved Proposition 208 by a 52-48 percent margin, which is hardly a landslide, but is still a reflection of the will of the people.
Living in a free and open society, we might expect our lawmakers to respect the will of those who gave them their power via the ballot box, and work to enact policies to make the legislation sought by the people a reality.
After all, if officials can simply ignore the will of the people, what’s the point of having elections and referendums in the first place?
But that’s what has played out since Prop. 208 was passed by voters of Arizona – and Republican lawmakers cheered when a judge was forced to overturn the will of 1,675,810 voters in the state by blocking the education tax last week.
“We are very pleased with today’s long-awaited decision declaring Proposition 208 unconstitutional,” said a statement from the GOP House leadership. The statement made no mention that the constitutional spending limit on education can be adjusted by the Legislature, which happened earlier this year when lawmakers voted to allow the spending of money collected from Proposition 301, a 0.6-cent sales tax for education. Instead, the Legislature refused to increase the expenditure limit for Prop. 208, which would have allowed the state to collect an additional tax on the wealthiest people in the state and invest that money in the future of Arizona, our students.
“If legislators can find a legal flaw in a measure they disagree with as a matter of policy, their incentive is now not to fix it but instead to exploit it,” said Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah in his ruling striking down Prop. 208.
Regardless of whether lawmakers think it’s OK that our test scores continue to rank near the bottom of the country, according to US News and World Report, or that fewer than one-third of Arizona’s students passed the most recent AzMERIT test, they should still do their jobs and enact the will of the people.
Many of the statements celebrated the defeat of the voter-approved tax increase on those making more than $250,000, because they claim Prop. 208 only reached the ballot due to efforts “by unions and out-of-state special interests.”
Obviously, some of our legislators have no confidence in the voter’s ability to sift through information and make a decision they believe is best based on that knowledge.
No, these lawmakers instead think they are the only ones worthy to craft legislation, no matter what that pesky state constitution might say. And if the voters do draft and pass a law they don’t like? They find a way to subvert the will of the people.
Ignoring the will of the majority in order to serve the interests of the few may be the way things work in authoritarian countries, but it’s not the way things are supposed to work in Arizona or the rest of “the Land of the Free.”
— Today’s News-Herald
