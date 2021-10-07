The amenities of Lake Havasu State Park are among the attractions and drivers for a record-setting year for tourism in the city.
Boat ramps, camping and numerous events kept it on top of the list of most-visited state parks last year. It’s held that position for years and the revenue it generates for the state’s Parks and Trails office is also a continuous leader.
The only constraint on the park attracting more people and campers is its capacity. If it were larger, it might provide more camping space or alternate grounds upon which to hold events.
This situation makes it especially baffling that the Parks and Trails office isn’t moving more quickly in getting two nearby state parks fully up and running.
The Riviera State Park is taking only forever to open. Homes are going up on nearby private lots and the city has built a paved road and installed a highway traffic signal in anticipation. Groundbreaking on the project took pace in 2016, highlighting a partnership project between the park, city government and a private developer.
Whenever it opens, the centerpiece of the facility will be more boat launch ramps (already built) that will ease congestion around Lake Havasu State Park’s launch area.
Though Lake Havasu park’s launch facilities expanded several years ago, lines on holidays or busy summer weekends can be frustrating. Riviera State Park will provide an option.
Further south, Cattail Cove State Park continues its takeover of a part of the area formerly run by a private contractor. Construction continues, as it has for years, on the area formerly called Sandy Point Marina.
Though it has active launch ramps, Cattail Cove still has a “pardon our dust” vibe that may make potential visitors hesitant.
Together, Cattail Cove and Riviera have the potential to provide high-demand capacity for state park amenities. Additionally, they offer the prospect of more revenue for a parks system that is mostly self-supporting and occasionally financially strained.
It seems to Parks and Trails’ benefit to add to the stream of revenue from the very profitable parks along the Colorado River.
Visitors would much appreciate it and the parks themselves would benefit financially.
It makes no sense that improving Cattail and completing Riviera take so long.
— Today’s News-Herald
