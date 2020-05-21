This Memorial Day weekend may feel a little less carefree than most, and for good reason. A little planning and a lot of situational awareness will go a long way in making sure holiday smiles last all weekend.
The coronavirus has changed a lot about boating and lake recreation. Officials are rightly concerned that crowds of fun-seekers from out of the area will increase risks of spreading the virus. A day of hot sun and some alcohol won’t help focus on disinfection and social distancing at all. It’s a weekend to keep the guard up, not let the hair down.
The coronavirus is such an all-consuming focus, though, that’s it might be easy to forget the other things that can make for a bad day on the lake. Crowded launch sites and gathering spots demand attentive boating and a strong dose of patience. That’s a given on any holiday.
Alcohol, as mentioned, factors into a lot of boating and other accidents on the lake. A designated driver is a good idea on lake or land, a goal made tougher this year when passenger limits are suggested to keep adequate distances. By no coincidence, it’s national invasive species week. Arizona Game and Fish Department is a lead agency in combating invader species, most notably quagga mussels. Boaters are required to clean, drain and dry their boats before moving on. The coronavirus has thrown some wrinkles in the state inspection program, but it’s still a top enforcement priority. (As an example, at Lake Powell, because of inspection limitations, only local boats are allowed to launch.)
Coronavirus, boating safety and mussels — among other considerations — are a lot to remember. Patience and planning will help keep those things in perspective, allowing everyone to enjoy their weekend.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.