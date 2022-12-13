It’s hard to believe that the London Bridge, when it was still in London, once supported 8,000 pedestrians and 900 vehicles every hour. That was in 1896, when it was considered the busiest point in London. The traffic on the bridge today, in its new Arizona surroundings, isn’t nearly that high, but congestion is still a problem.
The three-lane London Bridge is often a traffic choke point, particularly when there’s a large event in town like last weekend’s Lighted Boat Parade.
That isn’t likely to improve on its own, considering more and more people are moving to Lake Havasu City, and visiting here, than ever before.
More people on the Island mean more traffic frustrations for all of us.
Housing on the Island isn’t a new phenomenon, but it’s taken on something of a new life lately as the appeal of the Lake Havasu City lifestyle has broadened. Areas of the Island are zoned for additional housing, and one development currently under consideration would add about 54 single family homes to the Island. Another five acres would become a multi-family development with room for about 40 housing units.
While these uses are certainly allowed under existing city zoning ordinances, the city should put a pause on any additional significant Island development until a second bridge becomes a reality.
It’s good that we’re finally seeing more serious consideration from local leaders on the issue of a second bridge. The State Legislature approved funding for a traffic study to support the bridge, which came before the City Council during last night’s meeting. But a study on paper isn’t a physical bridge — that will require substantially more money.
Make no mistake, this isn’t Havasu’s problem to solve alone. Thanks to the London Bridge and the draw of tourism to our beautiful community, Lake Havasu City provides an ample amount of tourism dollars to the state. It’s only right for some of that money to be return to support projects that allow our community to continue to thrive.
The study is a nice first step, but the State Legislature needs to get serious about supporting the bridge.
In the meantime, Lake Havasu City needs to think seriously about the wisdom of allowing hundreds more permanent residents on the Island without a better traffic plan.
