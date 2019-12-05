Sadly, “a day that will live in infamy” is becoming old history, the dusty kind found in books, because increasingly few survivors are around to directly tell their tales.
Dec. 7, 1941 was 78 years ago. The United States took the kind of hit that was unimaginable, the kind that didn’t repeat until Sept. 11, 2001. The former left behind lessons about preparedness and vigilance that were at least partially forgotten on the day the latter arrived.
In December 1941, the U.S. was plainly heading for war with Japan. Even as Japanese diplomats closed shop in Washington and got out, Japanese aircraft carriers sailed within fighter plane range of Hawaii.
How they got so close may partially be a matter of negligence and partly because of the technology limitations of the day. It also was partly because the U.S. didn’t believe Japan a serious war opponent. The underestimation was costly.
Add that to the lessons: Take all enemies very seriously.
The days following the Pearl Harbor attack also brought some lessons very much worth remembering. The people of the United States came together to fight a common enemy, showing remarkable energy, resilience, and determination to quickly overcome the disadvantage of a surprise attack.
That was a lesson opponents of this country have to learn over and over: The U.S. will not tolerate outside aggression even if it means sacrifice.
So where are the threats now? They are not so easily identified and there are many places to watch: China, the Koreas, Crimea, Russia, etc. Terror doesn’t seem to rest.
Vulnerable points now are not just docked ships and airfields and munitions but also computer systems and electrical grids. The lessons from Pearl Harbor are arguably more powerful than ever. They need to be remembered, both to honor those who were killed on that infamous day but to protect the nation’s future.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Amen
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.