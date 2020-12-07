Dec. 7, 1941 was 79 years ago. The United States suffered greatly that day. Its government and citizens learned valuable lessons that at least partially helped the country respond to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
In both instances, the public galvanized with the government, unified in resolve to take the fight to the aggressors. The world today is no safer than it was in 1941 or in 2001. It only looks calmer. The flotillas aren’t heading for our territory. The hijacked airliners aren’t in the air. The threats have somewhat changed, even though terrorism and rogue nuclear programs are ever present.
Threats today include cyberattacks and disruptions of power and internet. A kissing cousin of those — disinformation — may be the most insidious. It’s certainly the most pervasive. It serves the interests of foreign counties by creating divisions in this country over matters that shouldn’t divide. It furthers foreign interests by creating mistrust of government and institutions and other citizens.
There is plenty of room in a democracy for health debate and disagreements.
There is also a need — because disunity is a weapon that can be used against this country — for using debate to produce a better country.
The United States of 1941 was divided as much as today. They differed in that divisions were along geographic, social and racial lines. Those cracks sealed quickly after the Pearl Harbor attack, offering solid, unified public support for the government to act strongly and decisively.
This cohesion shaped up quickly after the 2001 attacks as well.
Preparing for yesterday’s threats is still important, but new threats require public and governmental attention as well. It requires an informed, discerning public that understands how national interests are hurt by misinformation spread by foreign countries and aimed at tearing the country apart.
The memories of those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor are well served if the public remembers all those lessons.
— Today’s News-Herald
