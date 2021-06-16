Last week was a tragic one on Lake Havasu. Two people lost their lives in separate incidents on Saturday, and that followed a boat fire that hospitalized four people -- including two children. As busy as our lake has been in the last year, it’s perhaps a little surprising that there haven’t been more boating accidents.
Until last weekend, we’ve been pretty lucky. And yet, the summer is relatively young. It’s hard to say whether the surging boating crowds will continue all season long, especially as California is finally re-opening its own economy -- but it’s a safe bet that there will still be plenty of people out on the lake, and it’s unlikely we’ve heard the last sad story this year.
Part of Lake Havasu’s appeal is its wide open waterways with few rules to restrict power boating. It’s a big draw for performance boaters to have fun without absolute speed limits.
As long as Lake Havasu offers the “freedom to boat,” it will continue to be a favorite destination for boaters from more restrictive areas.
However, too many accidents will result in calls for additional safety regulations. A little personal responsibility can go a long way in keeping Lake Havasu free from red tape for boaters.
The tragedies of this weekend should serve as a reminder to all of us to exercise extra caution when we’re out on the lake. Self awareness is important. Keep your speed at sane levels, wear a life vest and avoid doing dumb things that can impair your judgment. Situational awareness is even more important. Look around, paying close attention to what the boaters around you are doing.
Meanwhile, consider the following tips from the Arizona Game & Fish Department:
But even if you can’t make the class, following a few tips can ensure you’re safer while on the water:
• Before starting the boat’s engine, walk to the stern to make sure no one is near the propeller.
• Never reverse a boat to pick someone out of the water.
• Never allow passengers to board or exit while the engine is running.
• Educate passengers on the location and danger of the propellers.
• Take extra precautions around other boats towing skiers and/or tubers.
• State law requires all passengers 12 years old and younger to wear a life jacket while onboard and vessels must have one life jacket for each passenger.
• Anyone being towed by a boat or on a personal watercraft such as a jet ski must wear a life jacket.
— Today’s News-Herald
