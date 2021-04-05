Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, in his budget proposal, called for spending about $10 billion on revenue of about $11 billion. Since then, thanks to the federal stimulus, the state was awarded an additional $16 billion.
It’s an awful lot of money, the most the state has ever had to deal with.
So one would think that now, on about day 85 of the regular 100-day session, it’s not too soon for state legislators to begin work on the state budget.
There’s no indication that lawmakers are doing so in any form other than running various expenditures through the appropriations committees (such as the plan to raise per-diem pay to lawmakers).
If there’s a big picture to the budget plan, it’s not being shown.
Waiting until the dying days of the Legislature is fairly typical. It’s a pattern that results in little public debate and usually an extension of the session.
This year, the Legislature is working behind locked doors with public attendance limited to video of hearings and votes. It’s harder than normal to monitor the public’s business being conducted in this manner.
Most of the state’s stimulus windfall will go to state, county and local governments and education. The latter will receive some $3 billion, an amount that’s close to the usual state expenditure in a normal year. Except this is all from new federal money.
After all the allocations, state government will be left with about a billion dollars of windfall, it appears.
How they will spend it is a guess. How much they will add from state coffers to local governments and schools is a guess.
The majority of lawmakers are calling for the state to open up business and schools and travel. Those loud voices (and bills) are coming from a locked down, razor-wired fortress known as the state Capitol.
Maybe the Legislature ought to itself open up to the public and let the people who elected them see the state spending plan get ironed out?
— Today’s News-Herald
