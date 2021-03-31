Wish you had the power to triple your own income? Who wouldn’t? Most people won’t ever get that opportunity, but most people aren’t Arizona state legislators. A bill to triple the per diem for state lawmakers is back like a bad penny after it has failed to gain traction over the last couple of years.
Just imagine if Arizona legislators spent half as much time embracing their role in managing the covid-19 crisis as they do increasing their own paychecks.
This time, legislators are limiting the extra payouts to lawmakers who live outside Maricopa County.
The newest bill would raise the per diem to $203 a night during the winter for lodging -- a bit more than the proposal rejected by Ducey in 2019.
Currently, legislators get $60 a night for what is supposed to be a 100-day session. It’s a rate that was set about 40 years ago and probably does deserve to be revisited.
The argument in favor of raising the per diem is that the low pay legislators currently get means you have to be independently wealthy to have a role in state politics. Or worse, it could mean you’re more vulnerable to corruption.
OK, fair points. But here are some suggestions: First, legislators should abandon the idea of a per diem altogether and require that lawmakers turn in real receipts for reimbursement. Sure, a hotel in Phoenix may cost $203 per night. A quick search of hotels near the state capitol, however, shows current prices closer to $130. Is it worth quibbling over a few bucks? Maybe not.
The more important point is that it shouldn’t be so easy for legislators to raise their own pay. And really, it isn’t. Voters are required to approve any salary increases for elected state leaders, and they haven’t done that for more than 20 years. Attempts to raise legislative salaries from $24,000 to as high as $36,000 have been soundly rejected by voters over the years.
It’s clear that Arizona voters don’t want to pay their legislative leaders any more money, so it’s something a slap in their face that legislators are again pursuing this end-run around the will of the people by targeting per diems over salaries.
Gov. Ducey seemed to indicate in 2019 that he’d be willing to sign off on a bill that excluded Maricopa County legislators from receiving such a raise. That’s exactly what’s being proposed this time, so there’s little reason to think this one won’t pass. Since that’s the case, it ought not to take effect until the next legislative term. Anyone currently holding office shouldn’t be able to benefit from the increase until voters have had a chance to award them another term — or not.
— Today’s News-Herald
