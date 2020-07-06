It’s budget season, and various local government agencies are trying to come up with their spending plans for the next year. It’s an old routine — very dull but very important. This year, however, is anything but routine.
Some budgets, like the school district’s, have already been approved and submitted to the state. Those are based on a lot of assumptions and finger-crossing. Others, like Lake Havasu City, are shaping up now.
The fact is, this year has already been one of the most unpredictable financial roller coaster rides in recent memory, and there’s no reason to think that’s going to change anytime soon. So how do you plan a budget when the future is so capricious?
As conservatively as you can.
Unfortunately, that means big spending plans that seemed to be no brainers just a few months ago need to get placed on the back burner until our agencies have a better idea of what’s happening with local incomes. Lake Havasu City’s salary adjustment plan, the so-called positional analysis that has been held up as a priority by the City Council, is an important strategic move that may serve the city well in the future. But it seems poorly timed right now, and it’s irresponsible to commit the city to higher spending until we have a better picture of the local economy.
To its credit, Lake Havasu City has added flexibility to its budget to deal with both a 20 percent reduction in city revenues as well as an increase in revenue depending on how the year unfolds. That flexibility means the city has a list of “Plan B” items that it would like to purchase but won’t do so until the city is sure the money will be available. Those items include four patrol vehicles for the police department, mowers for public works, a new CERT vehicle for the fire department, and an IT server upgrade, among other things. While the positional analysis is not a capital expense, it should be added to the Plan B list. The positional analysis and salary adjustments are a good idea, one that will reward long-time employees and make it easier for future job recruitment efforts, but it doesn’t reflect what’s happening in the private sector right now. A significant number of Lake Havasu City residents suffered a big blow to their pocketbooks with this pandemic, either through job loss or wage reductions. You can bet their employers would like to put them back to work, but few private employers are worried about competitive pay as much as they’re worried about keeping the lights on.
Our local government agencies need to respect that.
-- Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.