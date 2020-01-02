Like a lot of unnecessary legislation that gets introduced in the State Capitol, there are good intentions behind State Rep. John Fillmore’s bill to make the Pledge of Allegiance mandatory for Arizona students. That it’s not already mandatory may come as a surprise to parents and students, since the pledge is indeed being recited each day in Havasu schools. It turns out, however, that state law only requires schools to set aside a specific time of day to recite the pledge for students “who wish to recite” it. Fillmore’s bill would make it a requirement, unless parents specifically ask that their students are excused from the exercise.
That might sound OK on the surface, but the bill isn’t going to be very effective when you consider that the legislation doesn’t say how the rule should be enforced, nor does it spell out any kind of discipline for students who refuse to participate. It keeps those decisions in the hands of school administrators and local district governing boards — which is right where they belong.
Local school districts should decide where something like the Pledge of Allegiance falls on the priority list. In Havasu, we suspect that’s pretty high.
Like the Pledge of Allegiance, Fillmore’s bill is simply symbolic of a more important idea. He says he’s interested in teaching Arizona students what the Pledge of Allegiance is about. If that’s the case, we suggest a statewide rollout of a program that has had great success in Lake Havasu City.
The Havasu-based nonprofit Patriotic Americans for Constitutional Education provides teachers with a stipend to teach free after-school classes about the nation’s founding principles. The curriculum goes into much more depth than students are typically exposed to in normal classes. If it’s truly important for Arizona students to develop a deeper appreciation for our country and its values, then we suggest a statewide rollout of the PACE program. And we hope the state would be willing to pledge some state funding to boot.
— Today’s News-Herald
What is it with Fillmore, besides being an ignorant old man? I might support his mandatory Pledge garbage if he insisted it be returned to as it was originally written.
