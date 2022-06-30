Celebrating Independence Day is a time-honored tradition in a town that often refers to itself as America’s most patriotic city.
That may or may not be true, but it’s certainly hard to dispute on a day like the Fourth of July, when Old Glory flies high up and down McCulloch Boulevard and over the London Bridge. Lake Havasu City has hundreds, maybe thousands, of flags displayed all over town.
Thanks to the Havasu Kiwanis, our neighborhoods are awash in red, white and blue every patriotic holiday with flags erected at hundreds of locations where homeowners have paid for the service.
And then there are all those flags brought out on Main Street each holiday. Betsy Ross would be proud. Indeed, it’s easy to be proud to be American in a city like Lake Havasu City, where the flag is prominently waved, the constitution is revered and our unique freedoms are celebrated.
Besides patriotism, Lake Havasu City is also proud of its lake, and there will be no shortage of people taking advantage of the water. Tourism numbers have been up for the past several holidays, and there’s no reason to expect that to be any different this week. You’ll see lots of boats and beachgoers, so be careful on the water. Let’s avoid another tragedy by being smart — use a life jacket in the water, watch out for other people using the lake, and if you’ve had a few drinks, don’t operate a watercraft. This stuff is pretty easy to understand.
Like a lot of towns, Lake Havasu City will punctuate the day-long celebration with a fireworks show. Historically, the whole town and many visitors turn out for the show, so boat and road traffic near the London Bridge and other popular vantage points will be high.
Also, take extra precautions with pets over the holiday. Loud fireworks can terrify dogs and cats, and many will run away out of fear. The fifth of July is often a busy day at the animal shelter. Even if you’re not near the fireworks show, keep in mind that your neighbors may set off fireworks too – consider keeping your fluffy friends in a secure and comfortable location for the night.
Have a safe and happy Fourth.
— Today’s News-Herald
