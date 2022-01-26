The widespread adoption of body-worn video cameras for police officers has ushered in a new era for police accountability. During a national moment when every police action seems to get scrutinized, the availability of video footage from a crime scene or police shooting has helped stamp out speculation and doubt about how our police handle themselves on the job. Of course, the new technology also means all that footage is classified as public record, available to anyone who asks for it under Arizona state law, and that introduces some concerns about privacy as the public gets an officer’s-eye-view of sensitive and emotional moments.
It all raises a difficult question: When is the public’s right to know, and its interest in police accountability, outweighed by an individual’s right to privacy?
A bill in the Arizona Legislature aims to score a point for personal privacy, but it presents more problems than it attempts to solve.
House Bill 2081, introduced by State Rep. John Kavanagh, a Republican from Fountain Hills, would force law enforcement agencies to redact any portion of a video that shows a face or an identifiable body part of a person who is not subject to a police investigation or action. Additionally, if the person is in a private place or a public place where there is an expectation of privacy, the bill would require videos to be blurred or redacted.
It’s a costly proposal, for starters. The costs of equipment and data storage required by body-worn cameras already present huge expenses for police departments. Some departments already have a policy of redacting videos to avoid showing faces, but to do so requires police staff time that would be better spent fighting crime. An unfunded mandate from the Legislature requring the redaction would put body-worn cameras entirely out of reach for many police agencies with limited resources.
Additionally, Kavanaugh’s bill could actually hurt law enforcement investigations in cases when the public’s help is necessary to identify people observed in video footage.
Most importantly, the bill would undermine some of the recent gains police departments have made in winning back public trust through transparency initiatives like police cameras.
Privacy will always be a concern, but Arizona law should err on the side of more public information, not less.
— Today’s News-Herald
