Mohave County’s recent $1.25 million investment in body-worn cameras for sheriff deputies almost paid off. The emphasis should be on the word “almost.”
Just a few months after the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department rolled out the new technology, deputies in Kingman found themselves in a frightening high-speed chase with an erratic driver, who at times used his vehicle as a weapon against the law enforcement officers pursuing him.
It’s the kind of situation every cop dreads.
According to the official narrative, the officers caught up to the driver, identified as Bradley M. Rose, at a Kingman home. That’s where a struggle ensued, and when Rose reached for the officer’s weapon, deputies responded by shooting at him four times. He later died at the hospital.
According to the sheriff’s department, the camera worn by the officer was in the process of downloading data to a mobile computer when the incident occurred, and because of the immediacy of the situation, the deputy wasn’t able to reattach the camera in time. That leaves us, the public, with only the official description of the events in the form of a press release provided by the sheriff’s department.
Assuming everything happened as described, one can hardly blame the officers involved for the extreme measures. However, Americans are discovering that written police reports tend to better represent one side of the story — that of the officers. When cameras become involved, whether it’s an officer-worn body camera or a bystander holding a cell phone, the narrative has a way of changing.
We applaud the sheriff’s department for recognizing that public accountability is a good thing. It’s unfortunate that the officer’s new camera wasn’t turned on at the time of the shooting.
That investment by the county was intended to bolster the public’s confidence in its law enforcement officers at a time when these kinds of incidents are under increased scrutiny around the nation.
In Lake Havasu City, the police department was an early adopter of body-worn camera technology, and the resulting footage has certainly helped instill that sense of accountability within the police department and the public it serves. When a shooting occurs here, the police department has been relatively quick to make the footage public. In nearly all cases, it has helped to quell speculation and doubt about how the shootings happened.
The recent shooting by deputies in Kingman is being investigated by Havasu police, and there’s little reason to believe investigators will find any fault on the part of the officers, perhaps other than making recommendations about the way the camera equipment is operating.
Clearly, more training is necessary, and Sheriff Doug Schuster says he’s already reviewed his department’s policies and made the necessary corrections.
The sheriff’s department almost got this one right. It’s an expensive lesson, but it’s an important one. We hope it will be a while before camera footage is needed —with any luck, it never will be.
— Today’s News-Herald
