A grant might pay for $4 million in repairs for the Lake Havasu City Police Station and Jail. Or it might not.
City officials are assessing the 30-year-old facility near City Hall, with the expectation that it’s going to need some significant upgrades and repairs. Notably, the repair list includes expensive items like a new roof and replacement of portions of the HVAC and plumbing systems. The city also hopes to replace old carpeting and tile, upgrade jail cells and doors, upgrade the fire sprinkler system and repave the front and back parking lots.
The final assessment will rank all of the department’s needs and provide a timeline for when and how to address them. Currently, the city is pinning its hopes on a grant application with Sen. Mark Kelly’s office. However, Havasu is competing for the funding with other municipal organizations, and there’s a chance that the city will only receive a portion, or even none, of the money it requests.
And then the City Council will have some important decisions to make, and council members ought to pay extra attention to this process. It’s clear that some needs are more pressing than others, so under a partial funding scenario it’s likely that things like air conditioning repair will happen while things like carpet get put on the back burner. Doing nothing clearly isn’t an option. City Manager Jess Knudson points out that the aging facility’s needs will only increase in number, and become more expensive, the longer they’re ignored.
Lake Havasu City ought to cross its fingers that the grant will cover everything. But it needs to plan for the repairs — especially how to pay for them — whether the grant is approved or not.
That said, the city also ought to consider the costs of rebuilding the police department altogether according to modern standards. We’ve suggested previously that the city ought to hold off on its proposal to convert the old Havasu Fitness building into the new municipal courthouse, but there could be synergistic opportunities if a new police department and courthouse are constructed at the same time. It’s admittedly probably too expensive of an undertaking, but knowing what those estimates look like will let City Council members proceed with confidence when they vote to spend big money on repairs.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.