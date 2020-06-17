An order from President Trump fails to totally solve racial injustice, but even critics must acknowledge that it represents progress on this issue from even two weeks ago.
Trump’s executive order this week calls for increasing police training, the creation of a database of police who’ve been disciplined for misconduct, limits on the use of chokeholds and great use of social workers and mental health professionals in dealing with common situations in police work. It also seeks widespread use of body cameras.
The goals, it appears, are increased professionalism and certifications as a means of creating more trust with all citizens, no matter the race, while assuring police can still keep the peace.
Trump was criticized by the political opposition for not going far enough in stemming systemic racism. They may be right, in which case the order is no more worthy of criticism than any other law or order of the past two centuries. In other words, racism hasn’t ended, despite noble efforts.
A legitimate criticism may rest more on the fact that local and state authorities control most police agencies. A federal order may have no effect, though it does offer financial incentives for agencies implementing training and certification programs.
More training and professionalism will likely be embraced by good police departments. Good cops take pride in their professionalism and methods. They also don’t like bad cops who cast a shadow on their cohorts.
Trump’s order doesn’t address the full complexity of the protests in America right now. It does address several of the specific problems that contribute to unequal policing.
Society proves over and over again that police are needed because of crime. Crimes occur in white, black, red yellow and even rainbow neighborhoods. They are more concentrated in poor neighborhoods where lack of opportunity means crime is an option.
The country need police to keep crime in check. More particularly, the country needs good police departments and good officers to assure laws are enforced fairly and in ways that produce trust with citizens.
Trump’s order is a step in the right direction.
— Today’s News-Herald
