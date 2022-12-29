A cascade of resignations at the police department in Bisbee is a regional example of a phenomenon happening all over the nation. Officials for the city recently announced that a cascade of resignations in the police department has forced the community to reach out to the Cochise County sheriff’s department for patrol services. It’s not the first time Bisbee has asked for a little help from the sheriff, but the recent spate of officers leaving the department and the difficulty in finding replacements has made it especially hard for the agency.
Unfortunately, recent news reports reveal that Bisbee’s problem is not unique. Wednesday’s Daily Star in Tucson reported the following: “Seattle has lost more than a quarter of its police force in the past 2.5 years. The Fairfax County police chief in Virginia declared a personnel emergency on July 28, instituting mandatory overtime. Three small towns — Kenly, North Carolina, Melbourne Village, Florida, and Springfield, Colorado — experienced mass resignations this summer: The entire department in each community called it quits.”
