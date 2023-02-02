Love her or hate her, Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, now an independent, made an excellent point on a Phoenix radio station last week.

“A never-ending focus on campaign politics is why so many people hate politics,” Sinema said last Friday before U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-AZ, announced he was a candidate for her Senate seat. “We just got through a really grueling election cycle, so I think most Arizonans want a break.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.