Love her or hate her, Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, now an independent, made an excellent point on a Phoenix radio station last week.
“A never-ending focus on campaign politics is why so many people hate politics,” Sinema said last Friday before U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-AZ, announced he was a candidate for her Senate seat. “We just got through a really grueling election cycle, so I think most Arizonans want a break.”
She’s probably right (not in the conservative/liberal meaning). Yet most of the major dailies serving Arizona newspaper readers are focused on what’s going to happen in 2024. Sinema herself is in the spotlight with politicos asking what she’s going to spend her $8 million campaign war chest on, if she doesn’t seek re-election.
Donald Trump spoke in South Carolina last week and the headlines screamed as if he had parted the nearby ocean waters. Ron DeSantis is “ … establishing his brand” (New York Times) with fiery words about overhauling higher education in the Sunshine State.
Arizona politics is always on the front page, currently calling for failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to be indicted for posting 16 voter signatures, apparently a felony violation, on Twitter.
Election politics in America is like football. We apparently never get enough, and we always complain that we’ve had too much.
