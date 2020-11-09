President Trump’s “Victory Rallies,” held in dozens of cities across the nation in the days prior to last Tuesday’s election, were met with a heavy dose of criticism and hand-wringing from people worried the mass gatherings would serve as breeding grounds for covid-19. They were dubbed “super-spreader events” in media reports, and commentary on social media got downright nasty.
Fast forward a week. News that Joe Biden appeared to earn enough electoral votes to claim the election set off a flurry of spontaneous street parties, with thousands of people gathering together in New York, Philadelphia and other metropolitan communities to celebrate Biden’s win.
Few of the media reports mentioned anything about covid.
Now, there are big differences between Trump’s rallies and Biden’s celebrations. For starters, Trump’s events were highly organized, with many people packed into tight areas. The Biden street parties were more organic, unorganized and difficult to control.
But if the Trump rallies were a problem, then so was the show of jam-packed jubilation we saw from Biden supporters this weekend.
It’s hardly the first time we’ve seen this hypocrisy. Over the summer, the Black Lives Matter marches and protests were allowed and even tacitly encouraged by some politicians who otherwise used a heavy hand to shut down anything where people might congregate, including church services and entertainment venues.
Talk about mixed messages.
Don’t misconstrue this editorial as an endorsement of any political movement. Large gatherings are either always a problem, or they aren’t. We shouldn’t be picking and choosing which events to criticize simply because they align for or against our political views.
Biden and Trump don’t deserve to be criticized for the actions of their supporters, but their silence on the matter speaks volumes. Both men ought to use the power of their bully pulpits to remind our fellow citizens that we’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to coronavirus.
Massive street parties and irresponsible behavior are only going to make things worse.
And make no mistake, things are getting worse. The number of cases in the U.S. has been steadily rising since the end of October, with more than 100,000 new cases and 453 new deaths reported on Sunday alone.
In Arizona, we’ve proven that coronavirus can be controlled with a few adjustments, like wearing masks and practicing social distancing and proper hygiene. The late summer months showed us that we can even get a handle on the virus and keep stores and restaurants, churches and schools open for business as long as we’re all being smart.
Until a vaccine is released, we have to rely on one another to be responsible. If we can’t do that, then we can count on government stepping in to take control. And nobody will be dancing about that.
— Today’s News-Herald
