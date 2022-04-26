Neither state nor federal law require that a Congressional representative live in his or her district. But that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t. The Constitution only requires that Members of the House be at least 25 years old, have been a U.S. citizen for at least seven years, and live in the state they represent —though not necessarily in the same district.
Locally, the issue of residency comes up from time to time — often as election time nears — because Congressman Paul Gosar lives well outside his district, in Flagstaff.
To keep up appearances, he has maintained an apartment in Prescott, but his primary residence has always been in Coconino County. Upon the news that redistricting would split his current district, Gosar announced he would run in Arizona’s new 9th Congressional District, which represents Mohave and La Paz counties, along with a sizeable portion of Maricopa County. A couple months later, he bought a condo in a gated community in Bullhead City.
It’s unlikely that Gosar intends to make Bullhead City his full-time residence, and many say there’s nothing wrong with that. Gosar’s supporters argue that he’s doing his job well, so why does it matter if he lives somewhere else?
It does matter. Yes, there are plenty of similarities between Flagstaff and the rural districts of the new 9th District, so it’s obvious that Gosar is better suited to serve this area than someone from, say, urban Phoenix or Tucson. But there are enough differences between these communities, separated geographically by hundreds of miles of desert and forest, and we need politicians who understand those nuances.
Again, there’s no legal requirement for congressional members to live in the districts they represent, and there’s probably some logic in that since members of Congress must spend more time in Washington D.C. than they do back home. However, the law needs to change. Politicians need to have a stake, financially and personally, in their districts.
Local voters need protection from carpetbagging politicians.
— Today’s News-Herald
