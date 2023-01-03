There are clear examples in current headlines, both statewide and national, of politicians who knowingly told untruths for political gain.

Nationally, we’re laughing at New York City. This is a community that has repeatedly prided itself on intellectualism, often promoting a liberal agenda with an arrogance that is easily interpreted as a condescending attitude of “we-know-better.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(2) comments

Roger Pries

I think it is in bad taste for the local newspaper to voice political opinions no matter what their personal views are. If you are going to mention certain people then you better mention all people who have lied or made accusations that could be untrue. In fact why not start with the current moron that is occupying the WH. Now he lies just about every time he gets in front of a microphone. He isn't setting a very good example now is he.

Report Add Reply
Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

This is an opinion that I support, no matter which party is involved.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.