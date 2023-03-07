The consequences of turning education into a political football are becoming apparent in Arizona. Newly elected Gov. Katie Hobbs has made clear she wants to gut the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program, reversing the work of her predecessor, Gov. Doug Ducey. Gov. Hobbs, who attended a private Catholic school growing up, contends she wants all Arizona children to attend public schools. Mr. Ducey’s program, which was expanded to include all students during his final year in office, paid parents the cost of tuition for the school of their choice.

The dramatic change in state policy adds to a list of political fights over education between state Republicans and Democrats.

