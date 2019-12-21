There’s more at stake with those annual population estimates than bragging rights.
Recent state estimates put Lake Havasu City’s population at 56,700, up 2 percent from last year. This represents healthy growth. Recent federal estimates are a couple thousand less.
The state estimates are used, more or less, to keep federal estimates honest. Since the official U.S. census is conducted only every ten years, the estimates are used to calculate programs for more than a hundred federal programs ranging from Medicare to roadways.
Together, there is more than a trillion dollars a year in federal money allocated based upon population.
It’s easy to appreciate the difficulties in estimating Lake Havasu City’s population. As a resort community, a lot of people flock in every winter either for the whole season or parts of it. As a desert city, a lot of people leave every summer.
The demographics of residents and part-year residents are also challenging to estimate. Household size tends to be smaller than average, mostly, though the size varies with the health of the economy and availability of jobs that support growing families.
The recurring population estimates between official census counts don’t take names. They are based on educated guesses that, say, a particular address is occupied by a resident, not by a winter visitor or even by a one-night vacation renter.
It’s always interesting to see how close the estimates reflect the number of actual people found at the formal census.
During the census, citizens are asked where they live. For residents, it’s easy. For short-term visitors, it’s easy. It’s a harder question for the many who spend part of the year in Lake Havasu City and part elsewhere.
Where do you live? The answer is up to the person.
We hope the 2020 Census makes an aggressive effort to count every person living in the city, whether they live in mansions or under salt cedar branches.
We hope local government makes an especially strong effort to encourage people to be counted, and to list their residence as Lake Havasu City when they are.
There’s a lot of money at stake.
— Today’s News-Herald
(2) comments
Easily the number is 65,331
Simple answer. Report where your legal residency is.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.