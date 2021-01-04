The recent coronavirus relief bill overwhelmingly approved by Congress was a meaty delight for those who love pork but it contained at least one needed and smart correction to earlier relief measures:
It removed the threat that businesses would have big tax bills for taking out loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.
The PPP, as with many of the programs approved for covid-19 economic relief, was riddled with holes and even flaws. To some, it looked like a giant boondoggle, throwing billions of dollars at businesses.
As the virus hung on, the PPP actually played a large role in keeping businesses open and paychecks coming, just as intended.
Another, smaller round of PPP loans are part of the newest stimulus package. The legislation also corrected a problem with the PPP loans: While expenses paid by loan proceeds are usually tax deductible, the IRS said that wasn’t the case with PPP loans.
Even though the program required the proceeds be used mostly for employee pay, the IRS said the employee expense was non-deductible because the loans could be forgiven.
The net effect would’ve meant large additional tax bills for businesses in the program. If the loans weren’t forgiven, it would’ve been a double whammy. Congress, though, just overruled the IRS and said expenses paid with PPP proceeds are deductible.
Critics may carp that the tax deductibility is “costing” the government many more billions of dollars but the success of the PPP will ultimately be in whether businesses can stay open and continue to pay employees.
The PPP was a big reason why unemployment jumped during the pandemic but stayed well below historic jobless rates. Without this favorable act by Congress, the economic gains would evaporate, forcing widespread job cuts.
Congress needed to end the uncertainty. It did. Combined with a new round of PPP loans, there is reason to be optimistic that the country can quickly rebound once the virus becomes less of a threat.
— Today’s News-Herald
