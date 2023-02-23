Last Thursday’s visit to border cities by a host of politicians provided a predictable scenario that local residents have witnessed far too often.
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., led a contingent of fellow representatives along the border fence on the Ladd ranch in the Naco-Palominas area.
To the east, another local member of Congress, Rep. Raul Grijalva, who represents the area where McCarthy was touring, visited the border in Douglas.
Despite their geographical proximity, these politicians were as far apart in their beliefs as the distant corners of the universe. McCarthy echoed the Republican talking points, aiming his comments at smuggling, fentanyl, and the idea that residents in border communities don’t feel safe in their homes.
Grijalva focused on the ongoing development of the Port of Entry in Douglas, which will undergo a significant modernization and additional construction in the years to come. He criticized McCarthy’s tour as “political theater” and pointed what’s happening at the Raul Castro land port as a real solution for border communities.
For Arizona residents, these much-heralded visits to the border by federal politicians occur too often and always yield the same results: Nothing gets done.
Although construction and modernization of the Douglas port is underway, Rep. Grijalva literally had nothing to do with it. The effort to push the project into the U.S. Border Patrol’s five-year building plan was accomplished by former Republican Sen. Martha McSally.
McCarthy’s visit was similarly a photo opportunity to satisfy the uber-conservative GOP representatives who begrudgingly elected him speaker after 15 votes earlier this year.
The reality of politics inside Washington’s beltway will prevent funding border security initiatives.
What last week’s visits did accomplish is continued acrimony between Republicans and Democrats about the border. Republicans played their role, pointing to the lawless activities of Mexican cartels, while Democrats pat themselves on the back for infrastructure projects that have been in the works for years before they held a majority.
By nightfall, the political circus had packed up and returned to its comfort zone in Washington, D.C., the place where circular arguments never stop, little actually gets accomplished and everyone is paid well.
We don’t expect much to change in the near term. Planning will continue for the Douglas port, with construction and completion still years away. Building of the border fence won’t resume and the challenges facing local border patrol agents and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office will continue.
Until late this year or early next year.
That’s when we can expect the next charade to return, with politicians taking credit for the Douglas port while other politicians criticize the lack of resources and commitment by the administration for border security.
And after that, the 2024 election cycle begins.
