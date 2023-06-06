A planned auction of 88 acres on the Island will open up a huge chunk of land for development. What form that takes is anybody’s guess, but if current trends are any indication, it’s not unreasonable to assume we’ll see some sort of housing occupy the land that was once home to the Nautical Resort’s golf course.
There’s no question that Lake Havasu City needs additional housing options. However, the area in question is uncomfortably close to the shoreline. We don’t believe housing is appropriate there, and we hope city leaders will get ahead of the land auction with strong statements — and real action —dealing with the importance of preserving public shoreline access. Especially on the Island.
Unlike other lake resort towns, Lake Havasu City has generally favored preserving public access to the shoreline.
Body Beach. Black Rock Cove. London Bridge Beach.
City officials have gone to bat more than once to gain ownership of popular beach areas and preserve them for everybody’s enjoyment.
In fact, more than two decades ago the City Council created a committee to deal with this very issue. Prompted by another state land auction (in that case, it was Body Beach) the city charged the Shoreline Acquisition and Preservation Commission with identifying lakefront property that might be purchased for public access.
Lake Havasu City should bring back the committee to take another crack at preserving shoreline access — starting with a piece of this 88 acres on the Island.
Make no mistake, we think there’s room for compromise that allows for housing in that general area but preserves the shoreline for everybody’s use. (In fact, we think future residents in that area might love the idea of a new beach-front city park in their neighborhood).
But compromise and smart planning will only happen if somebody steps forward to lead the discussion. Lake Havasu City should get ahead of it now.
