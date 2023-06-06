A planned auction of 88 acres on the Island will open up a huge chunk of land for development. What form that takes is anybody’s guess, but if current trends are any indication, it’s not unreasonable to assume we’ll see some sort of housing occupy the land that was once home to the Nautical Resort’s golf course.

There’s no question that Lake Havasu City needs additional housing options. However, the area in question is uncomfortably close to the shoreline. We don’t believe housing is appropriate there, and we hope city leaders will get ahead of the land auction with strong statements — and real action —dealing with the importance of preserving public shoreline access. Especially on the Island.

