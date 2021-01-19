If Mohave County voters had their way, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. wouldn’t be taking the oath of office as president today.
Some three-fourths of county residents voted for Donald Trump. It didn’t work out. The national results may not have been fair but voters, the courts and the Congress have affirmed the results.
Joe Biden will be president. He’ll be the only one we – the United States of America – have.
Few presidents make it into office with a landslide. They hope for 51%, knowing that means 49% don’t like the choice.
The minority, and that includes the red part of Arizona, form what at best can be described the loyal opposition. This loyalty is owed to the office and in turn it furthers the longest-surviving democratic republic on the planet.
The Republican minority has a lot of rebuilding to do. Republicans lost the presidency, the House of Representatives and the Senate. One way to start is by showing a lot more class than the Democrats did for four years after Trump was elected.
A second way is to provide reason and smarts to the upcoming fights over Biden’s legislative agenda. Do not underestimate Biden’s team. Expect competence. Biden has already unveiled plans for a higher minimum wage and more stimulus funding. His initiatives are done in consultation with Democratic legislative leaders.
Biden and Democratic lawmakers will assert their programs are to solve the nation’s long-ignored problems. One thing they will all have in common is throwing a lot of money at problems hoping this alone is the answer. Another point of commonality will be government paternalism, the kind that requires new rules and regulations that stifle personal and economic freedoms.
Can Republicans provide other answers? A key lesson of the last few weeks is that it’s really not 1776 anymore. A government for the best country in the world is already in place and it’s built upon those great foundational documents, the Declaration of Independence and Constitution, that assure it will last a long time.
Success in running the country requires convincing voters and the public of better plans, a better vision. Republicans need a lot of work in that department right now, hurriedly.
Joe Biden isn’t everyone’s choice for president. But he’s the only one we have.
— Today’s News-Herald
After President Biden is sworn in and Typhoid Donnie hauled kicking and screaming from our White House - oh, wait, I forgot the coward opted to run and hide in Florida instead of being a "man!" - will see democracy return to our nation as his vision of hope and a better America for every citizen begins to pull us out of the black pit cesspool the tin-horn dictator dumped us into.
Aren't we lucky that Mohave County, Arizona, alone, doesn't elect our President! We have every hope Joe Biden will clean up the horrible mess left by twice Impeached trump!
