A state that spends almost 10 percent of its budgets on prisons – and then needs millions of dollars more for working locks – really needs to look at alternatives.
Arizona has the fourth highest prison incarceration rate in the country and the highest in the West. It budgets a higher percentage of taxpayer money for corrections than any of the 20 states spending the most on prisons.
In essence, it spends a lot on prisons that could provide more meaningful benefits elsewhere. Think education. Think roads.
A state House panel released recommendations last week that would allow early release for more prisoners, allowing them to earn early release credits for good behavior while incarcerated.
If adopted — and that’s a big if — it would allow some inmates to get out with as little as 60 percent of sentences served. Current laws require most inmates to serve 85 percent of their sentence before release.
The panel recommended early release programs target least-serious felony convicts, a large majority of whom are in prison for drug offenses.
Gov. Doug Ducey said he’s open to the idea, especially if some of the “good behavior” credits come from earning educational diplomas or certificates, according to Capitol News Service.
Other recommendations include providing money for post-release programs and drug counseling and education. The goal is not just to reduce prison costs but, more importantly, to reduce recidivism, the spiral that keeps the same people returning to prison.
It’s clear Arizona needs to keep trying new programs to balance prison costs while keeping the public safe from crime.
The Republican-controlled Legislature hasn’t made recent modifications easy, partly because prisons are a proven way to separate criminals from society, partly because they want to be perceived as though on crime.
The new recommendations deserve careful consideration and, probably, passage. The proposed programs appear easy enough to measure and can be rolled out slowly to assure they work.
Prisons are meant to punish criminals, but the costs also punish taxpayers, especially when a lot of the same people return over and over. Different isn’t always better, but everything better is different.
— Today’s News-Herald
