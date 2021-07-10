There’s a potential voter roadblock to the new, lowered state income tax rates and it might really reveal voters’ appetites for playing Robin Hood.
The new 2.5% flat tax on income won legislative approval after a strong push from Gov. Doug Ducey. It came in reaction to voter approval of Prop. 208, which imposed a surcharge of an additional 3.5% on incomes of those making more than $250,000 per year.
The organizers of Prop. 208 are now trying to get the lower flat tax on the ballot, even though the surcharge remains in place. Given their success with Prop. 208, they may well succeed.
Prop. 208 showed voters were willing to make others, in this case higher earners, pay more in taxes, at least when it didn’t cost most people any money.
A new initiative, if it makes the ballot, probably won’t present such an easy choice. A ballot question seeking to reduce the state tax cut could cost everyone, not just higher earners.
Arizona sent a strong and necessary message to the rest of the country with its new flat tax: State government will tax according to its needs and return any overage to the taxpayers.
High income individuals in high tax states – the ones who own businesses and offer jobs and otherwise help create prosperity – are listening, especially as their own states raise taxes on high earners for weak reasons.
The message may be more meaningful than the real effect of state taxes on family finances. State income taxes are already relatively low. The benefit of the flat tax on lower income families might only be $50 or $100. Obviously, it can mean a lot more to those with high incomes.
Prop. 208 showed the voters will tax others. The new initiative will test whether most people, including those to whom $50 or $100 is meaningful, are willing to pay higher taxes themselves to satisfy a desire to “soak the rich.”
The new flat tax benefits all taxpayers. It’s a credit to the state and has earned Ducey a lot of praise.
Unless organized opponents of the tax can create a very narrow question that focuses only on the surcharge, they should drop initiative plans instead of being blamed for costing all taxpayers more money.
— Today’s News-Herald
