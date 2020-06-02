It is now well known that coronavirus wreaks havoc in nursing homes. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Monday that more than 40,600 long-term care residents and workers have died because of coronavirus — about 40 percent of the nation’s death toll.
Considering those eye-opening statistics, government health agencies should default toward full transparency when it comes to identifying nursing homes where outbreaks have occurred. Any notion that nursing homes deserve protection in the middle of a deadly viral outbreak should go right out the window.
Mohave County has had at least two coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes, but any helpful information was withheld by the Mohave County Health Department in the interest of privacy concerns. Eventually, the information came out, but the community would have been much better served if the specific locations of the outbreaks were identified early on.
If we could count on every nursing home to self-identify when coronavirus cases get out of hand, as Bullhead City’s Joshua Springs Senior Living did last week, perhaps this conversation wouldn’t be necessary. But for every Joshua Springs, there’s a Desert Highlands, the Kingman nursing facility that refused to publicly acknowledge its outbreak that hospitalized at least nine people.
Since it’s unlikely for private facilities to act against their own self-interest, we need our public health agencies to actually advocate for public health in these situations. Unfortunately, if it was up to our public health department, we probably still wouldn’t know much about those facilities.
The health department finds itself in an understandably difficult position. After all, the medical community is well trained to protect a patient’s healthcare information, so revealing any identifying information, including the location of an outbreak, runs counter to everything they believe in. But these are unusual times, and unusual times require unusual responses.
Mohave County is hardly alone in this debate. Across Arizona and the nation, public health agencies find themselves stuck between protecting patient privacy and providing enough useful information about the spread of coronavirus. They usually err on the side of privacy, as Mohave County has done.
A lawsuit by news organizations was designed to get to the bottom of the debate, forcing Arizona public health agencies to identify nursing homes where residents have contracted or died from coronavirus. Unfortunately, an order issued by a Maricopa County judge in response to the suit seems to bolster the case for privacy. Judge Christopher Coury acknowledged the information is “definitely newsworthy” – a term that usually describes information that is in the public’s interest – but he ruled that Arizona privacy laws adopted in 2002 trump the state’s public records law.
By refusing to release the information, the state is weirdly protecting private businesses and putting the public’s health at risk — an odd stance considering how aggressively Gov. Ducey’s administration has treated other private industries through the pandemic.
The court ruling may or may not be appealed, but we think a public appeal might be just as appropriate.
Please, public health departments, give your constituents enough information to make informed decisions. Court ruling or not, it’s the right thing to do.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.