Mohave County is in an enviable location to fight a pandemic. It’s remote and its population density is relatively light. The coronavirus should’ve been last year’s story to tell.
Instead, cases are rising. School’s back into session and the winter visitor season is in the wings. It’s similar to last year at this time, save one important ingredient: vaccines.
Late last summer, the nation was eagerly awaiting an effective vaccine with Donald Trump acting as cheerleader-in-chief. People were ready to say goodbye to the pandemic’s tedium and restrictions.
Somehow, too many people simply didn’t get the vaccine. In Mohave County, little more than a third of the population is vaccinated and some 40% have received one dose. Nationally, the number is more than half.
The numbers aren’t yet high enough to produce herd immunity. The disease, especially its newish variants, is still being transmitted. The vaccine is reducing the severity of the disease in those infected.
There are plenty of stories from those who regret not receiving the vaccine after becoming very sick. It’s harder to find stories from those who regret getting the vaccine. The vaccine offers fewer risks than not receiving it.
Somehow, along the way, the vaccine, or rather the right to refuse it, turned into a symbol of a debate over freedom. It’s a tail wagging a dog, but politicians have been happy to bask in the glory of protecting freedom.
Personal freedoms need to be part of every conversation, but in this case the politics have tied the hands of medical experts who want to stem the infections whether it be through vaccinations or that third-rail related symbol, masks.
People should choose the vaccine because it can protect them from serious illness or death by coronavirus. They should choose the vaccine because it protects others.
As the vaccines near final FDA approval, the number of vaccine mandates will increase. Take the jabs or lose your job or your place in school.
It shouldn’t have come to that. It should be about choosing a vaccine over repeating the cycle of coronavirus infections every season. As coronavirus mutates, the variants become more potent and, if allowed to flourish, will probably become vaccine resistant.
If that happens, the power of choice will be lost.
Today's News-Herald
(2) comments
Follow the money. Our political leaders dem and rep have high stakes in these vaccine stocks. Making a killing. In feburary of last year modernas volume skyrocketed. The price has gone from about $18 to almost $400. Many of our elected leaders own this stock. Do they care about us or do they care about the money?
[thumbdown] As long as fools in our backward county listen to the twice-impeached, lying, crook; FAUX News or NewsMax; or right wing idiot fringe pundits (who have all been vaccinated as they tell others not to) the number of cases will continue to rise. Wear a mask and get the shots! [thumbdown]
