As the coronavirus pandemic marches toward its peak in Arizona, it has become increasingly clear that it is hitting long-term healthcare facilities particularly hard.
Nationwide, more than 3,600 deaths have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for about half of coronavirus-related deaths in Arizona’s two most populated counties. A nursing home in Tucson said last week it had 85 confirmed cases of coronavirus among its residents and staff members.
In Mohave County, the number of reported cases in long-term care homes is low, but it’s still an area of concern considering elderly and sick people are among the most vulnerable to the disease. As of Friday, just two of the reported cases in Mohave County involved residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The low number is likely the result of early proactive steps taken by local facilities before the virus had Arizona in its grips. Many of the agencies immediately limited access and outside contact, and implemented new sanitation guidelines to help slow the spread. Good for them.
However, even two cases is too many, given how the virus easily spreads from one person to another in environments where social distancing isn’t easily practiced. Local residents and their families deserve to know which facilities have been affected.
Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get that information from the Mohave County Public Health Department or the Arizona Department of Health Services. When asked by Today’s News-Herald for more information on the two local cases, the county health department declined, instead referring questions to the private care facilities.
Never mind that it’s definitely not in the business interest of the care home to voluntarily provide that information. Never mind that there’s no law compelling nursing homes to provide the information when asked by a member of the public. Never mind that the county health department already has an oversight role in monitoring nursing homes and day care facilities and regularly reports those results on its website. Coronavirus information, apparently, is just too sensitive.
The county, once again, is choosing to keep the public uninformed when it comes to coronavirus, presumably in the interest of protecting personal privacy. However, as we’ve stated previously, privacy concerns ought to come second to public safety needs.
The state, at least, is tracking this information. An order by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this month required long-term care facilities to send weekly reports to the state detailing, among other important information, the number of coronavirus case they’ve had confirmed. However, that information so far eludes the general public.
The public deserves to know which facilities have been affected, which is why we strongly support a request made last week by AARP Arizona. The advocacy organization is asking Ducey to make the names of the facilities available to the public, arguing that HIPAA, the medical privacy law that prevents doctors and healthcare agencies from sharing information, applies to individual patients, not facilities.
Anyone with a family member in a nursing home, and anyone considering their options for long-term care, should be desperate to know if they’re dealing with facilities that have been affected so they can make informed decisions about their lives. Our health departments should be working to make this information public, not helping others conceal it.
— Today’s News-Herald
