A recent groundswell of support for a new public pool is making waves at City Hall. We like the idea of an outdoor public pool facility, but it’s important to note that such a project is likely to come at a big cost to taxpayers. That said, we hope cost alone won’t stop Lake Havasu City leaders from pursuing the idea.
The indoor Aquatic Center is the jewel of the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department, but as a competitive facility it has its limits. The high walls surrounding the pool, necessary for its wave functionality, pose a potential risk during competitive meets. By investing in a new outdoor pool, this issue can be effectively addressed, ensuring a safer environment for athletes and enabling them to perform at their best without unnecessary worries.
Moreover, the scarcity of available pool time for practices and the lack of lap swim slots have become major obstacles for both recreational and competitive swimmers. Introducing another pool, conveniently located in the area currently occupied by the outdoor splash pad, would significantly alleviate these problems. It would allow for increased practice hours, improved scheduling flexibility, and enhanced accessibility for all residents.
Additionally, an outdoor pool offers unique advantages that an indoor facility cannot replicate. The pleasant ambiance of swimming under the open sky, basking in natural sunlight, and enjoying the surrounding scenery contribute to a more enjoyable and invigorating swimming experience. An outdoor pool can be a refreshing escape during the scorching summer months, attracting locals and tourists alike.
There are a couple of approaches that could be considered to keep costs down. The city and school district could — actually, they must — partner on such a project, since it’s the school district’s own swimming team that would see the most immediate benefit.
The city could additionally require that private parties provide a significant portion of the building costs, which could come from community pledge drives and other fundraisers.
As suggested by several speakers at a recent City Council meeting, there’s already space available near the current Aquatic Center and Rotary Park, so land acquisition won’t be an issue.
It’s worth noting that a larger pool facility — something more akin to a small water park — could become something of a tourist attraction and support itself through fees.
The proposal for an outdoor public pool in Lake Havasu City is undeniably a good idea. It addresses the pressing safety concerns associated with the current pool, resolves the shortage of practice and lap swim times, offers unique advantages. The only missing piece of the puzzle is an economically feasible solution — that will require some thoughtful creativity. By embracing this opportunity, the city can enhance the well-being of its residents, foster a thriving swimming community, and further elevate Lake Havasu City as a desirable destination for aquatic activities.
