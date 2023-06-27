A recent groundswell of support for a new public pool is making waves at City Hall. We like the idea of an outdoor public pool facility, but it’s important to note that such a project is likely to come at a big cost to taxpayers. That said, we hope cost alone won’t stop Lake Havasu City leaders from pursuing the idea.

The indoor Aquatic Center is the jewel of the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department, but as a competitive facility it has its limits. The high walls surrounding the pool, necessary for its wave functionality, pose a potential risk during competitive meets. By investing in a new outdoor pool, this issue can be effectively addressed, ensuring a safer environment for athletes and enabling them to perform at their best without unnecessary worries.

