Whatever you think about the results of the 2020 election, it’s unlikely you think the Republican Party had a winning formula in Arizona. The Grand Canyon state turned blue in the Senate, and favored the Democrat in the race for the White House for the first time since 1996. One would think such a defeat should have inspired a lot of soul-searching in the weeks and months that followed the election.
Not a chance.
Instead, the party led by Lake Havasu City’s Kelli Ward is weirdly focused on punishing prominent members of its ranks who exhibit any independent streak. The Arizona GOP this month censured Cindy McCain and former Sen. Jeff Flake for endorsing Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election. A few days ago they did the same for Gov. Doug Ducey for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
All of this begs the question: What are they thinking?
These are measures that will only serve to further divide a party that needs independents and political centrists more than ever. These are not the actions of a party that is interested in regaining control in 2022.
And that’s too bad, because believe it or not the next elections are right around the corner. As we reported in today’s edition, Democrats are already lining up the pieces. In Mohave County J’aime Morgaine says she’s committed to a run against Republican Sonny Borrelli in next year’s State Senate race. Morgaine has her work cut out for her in such a conservative district, but Democrats likely won’t have as much trouble in other parts of the state that are more purple than red.
It’s telling that no prominent Republican contender has yet emerged to reclaim the U.S. Senate seat won by Mark Kelley. Ducey’s name was mentioned more than a few times as a possibility, but after this week’s wrist-slapping by his party colleagues, who can blame him for saying he’s not interested? For that matter, why would anyone want to represent a party that discourages any sign of an independent streak?
Sorting out the RINOs from the “real” Republicans will certainly put the focus on conservative values, but that won’t matter much if the party alienates everyone with whom it has a slight disagreement.
It’s a rebuilding time for Arizona conservatives, and that means keeping a big tent with lots of room for debate.
— Today’s News-Herald
