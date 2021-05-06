The town of Quartzsite is having its moment in the spotlight, thanks to the best picture Oscar award for Nomadland that used Quartzsite as a major filming location.
A lot of people and news organizations are trying to sort out the enigma of Quartzsite, notable mostly because it and the surrounding flat desert become winter home to tens of thousands of camping vehicles every winter.
The film explored a part of that mix, those who are there due to a combination of bad personal fortune as well as a love for the wide open spaces of the West.
The film itself is about as quirky as Quartzsite itself. It is relentlessly depressing. It is intensely liberating, especially for the characters who have shucked the straitjacket of 9-to-5 work and financially support themselves by working as they travel.
Conde Nast called the movie a love story to America’s limitless landscapes. The more common take-away is that the film highlights horrors of the country’s gap between rich and poor. Others say the film exposes the romanticized view of Western films as nothing more than myth.
There is sure a lot to unpack for those wishing to do so.
It’s really unclear how many Quartzsite-area (and the general desert region) visitors might fall into the category of nomad. Quartzsite is also home to the event billed as the largest RV show going with prices well into the six figures.
It’s that mix, reflective of much of the country, that is part of Quartzsite’s appeal.
Will the movie bring new tourism and business to Quartzsite? It certainly should. People like to see the places featured in movies.
The only thing that could damage the tourism draw is trying to hype the product. Quartzsite is quirky and different. It is, for lack of a better term, organically so. Any extra prepackaging and marketing of the peculiarities might backfire.
For those who live there (and even in Lake Havasu City), the movie offers a perspective on a subculture that might otherwise escape much notice.
— Today’s News-Herald
