Recent incidents of rabies may not have been found within the city limits, but the discovery in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman offers plenty of need for caution for local residents.
The Mohave County Health Department says it has had one confirmed case of rabies in a fox in the Hualapai Mountains, and there have been additional reports of aggressive foxes and wild animals in the area. The local reports follow warnings earlier this week about a rabid dog that bit a child on the Apache Reservation in Eastern Arizona.
There have been nine confirmed cases in animals reported to the Arizona Department of Health through May, with two human exposures reported. Typically, most rabies cases in Arizona have been in southern part of the state. The infected animals were foxes, skunks and bats.
Rabies is almost always fatal in animals. Reptiles, birds, rabbits, mice and rats commonly seen in Havasu are not susceptible to rabies. But coyotes, commonly seen wandering washes and local roadways, certainly are. And the ongoing drought has increased the number of other wildlife sightings as animals seek out water sources.
Locally, the county is urging residents — especially pet owners in the area — to be extra cautious.
Wildlife infected with rabies may be more aggressive or more tame than usual. Nocturnal animals may show up during the day. Sick animals may stagger, tremble or seem weak. Cut a wide berth around these animals, avoiding them at all costs.
Travelers can still hike and camp in those areas, but vaccinate pets and supervise them closely. Don’t let pets interact with wildlife. The disease is spread through saliva.
If you have been bitten, scratched or had contact with an animal, wash the wound with soap and water. Report it immediately to animal control and call your doctor. Humans can be immunized after suspected contact.
Modern treatment is not as nightmarish or painful as in years past, but the series of shots are still troublesome and can cost thousands of dollars.
