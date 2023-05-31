Recent incidents of rabies may not have been found within the city limits, but the discovery in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman offers plenty of need for caution for local residents.

The Mohave County Health Department says it has had one confirmed case of rabies in a fox in the Hualapai Mountains, and there have been additional reports of aggressive foxes and wild animals in the area. The local reports follow warnings earlier this week about a rabid dog that bit a child on the Apache Reservation in Eastern Arizona.

