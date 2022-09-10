This year’s monsoon has brought an abundance of much-needed moisture to Arizona and beyond, and with September signaling the end of our annual rainy season, we can start to reflect on its impact on our community. However, with all that rain has come some risks and consequences as well, with flooding, power outages and more all causing headaches for residents, officials and clean-up crews tasked with addressing the aftermath when powerful storms rip through our communities.
This year’s monsoon has already brought several inches more rain to the county than average, and follows a robust 2021 monsoon. Last year’s moisture was extremely beneficial after the “nonsoon” of 2020 left much of Arizona in an extreme drought.
