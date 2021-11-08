Anyone who works for Mohave County is a little richer thanks to county supervisors raising wages by $2-an-hour across the board last week. Non-elected employees — all 1,236 of them — got an extra buck an hour raise this year, thanks to the supervisors’ decision last week. They’ll get another dollar per hour in 2023.
It was a quick fix to a big problem, but supervisors are fooling themselves if they think they’re done talking about wages.
Nope. Not by a long shot.
It was clear at last Monday’s meeting that despite the $4 million in added annual expense, there are systemic issues within the county that need to be addressed. Judge Steve Moss (a supervisor himself until a few years ago) lobbied his former colleagues to approve the wage increase because current salaries aren’t enough to retain existing employees or hire additional staff within the county courts. In fact, the county courts have been losing employees to better-paying positions within the county — particularly within the sheriff’s department — and to other outside agencies, according to Moss. That is unlikely to change considering the current labor shortage.
Moss points out that the labor crunch has been so tight that he was considering shutting down Mohave County’s juvenile detention center because of a lack of available staff. To solve the issue temporarily, the county pulled probation officers off the street to help protect juveniles in custody. That’s not a sustainable solution, and Mohave County is less safe when probation officers aren’t able to do their own jobs.
Raising pay was the easy thing to do, but it won’t help these kinds of systemic issues much. Mohave County needs to do some serious reflecting and identify which positions and departments are having the most difficult time staying filled, and which are the most crucial. It goes without saying that public safety positions ought to be at the top of that list. Supervisors then ought to determine if there are specific actions that can be taken to address those positions. Pay is one important factor, but there are other issues that need to be considered. Intangible job benefits, like a friendly workplace culture and flexible hours, can go a long way in helping ensure key employees stay put.
Raising pay across the board may help stop the bleeding for a little while, but it’s a Band-Aid solution that might not last very long in an increasingly competitive job market and an economy that’s rapidly tightening from inflation.
— Today’s News-Herald
No comment just a question. Do County employees receive Cost of Living increases? If they don't why not?
