In a different economy, the combined effect of a much higher minimum wage and new federal overtime pay rules might cause sleepless nights for business owners and happy thoughts for workers.
Instead, these fairly dramatic legal changes are mostly taken in stride as tighter labor markets push the costs and difficulties of hiring and retaining employees even higher.
Demographics are part of the issue. Fewer young workers are replacing older ones who retire. A strong economy provides even more reason. New jobs are being created daily. Even the lower-paying, entry-level jobs are increasing, pushing up wages for those positions, according to Federal Reserve reports.
Regardless of whether raises are mandated by laws or driven by the market, those costs have to be absorbed and, ultimately, passed on to consumers.
In Arizona, the combined effects of a new $12 minimum wage and the new federal regulations mandating overtime pay for those making less than $35,568 annually, an increase from the previous $23,660 level.
In California, a new law seeks to require many independent contractors as employees, undercutting the “gig economy” and creating confusion over who is affected or not.
The government-mandated pay requirements usually force an imbalance between the market and the law. At least the new state and federal actions offered businesses time to plan.
Many have. The face of fast food has changed from a person to an automated order system. Other businesses focus on back-end jobs that can be handled by technology. The growth of low-end jobs, however, suggests technology isn’t addressing every need and, importantly, that costs will be reflected in higher pricing.
Metro areas have benefited more than rural areas from the economy’s recent growth, hinting that areas such as Lake Havasu City will be more affected by the new minimum wage law and overtime pay requirements than, say, Phoenix.
The buying public will ultimately pay the cost but at least a strong economy means the increases will be spread among more consumers, thus averting rapid price increases.
— Today’s News-Herald
