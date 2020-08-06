A spending bill to provide billions of dollars to national parks will allow the largest amount of repairs and upgrades since the 1960s. It enjoyed rare bipartisan support from the Congress and, earlier this week, the signature of President Trump.
The Great American Outdoors Act provides some $9.5 billion dollars to cover long-awaited repairs along with some enhancements to the parks and to other federal land agencies. A recurring poster child for this need is an unreliable water pumping system at Grand Canyon National Park that requires tight water use restrictions.
Some of these repairs, such as the water pumps at Grand Canyon, are long overdue. Several prior administrations skipped their chance to provide meaningful money to the parks but none did so. The result has been aging infrastructure and facilities that are as much rusty as rustic.
The Park Service’s mandate is a difficult dance: It’s required to preserve nature and wildlife in the parks while at the same time making the lands accessible and enjoyable to the public.
By and large, the national parks are among this country’s greatest assets, their value increasing as the country’s population increasingly crowds itself into urban settings.
The Park Service itself estimates its own repair needs will cost some $12 billion but you can bet that includes every cork bulletin board and unpainted railing.
Even a hair under $10 billion that has to be partially shared with other agencies should give the parks meaningful money to improve visitor facilities.
But why focus on national park needs now, when trillions are being spent to restore public health and prop up the economy?
Parks are popular. It’s an election year and a few Western Republicans need some help. And $10 billion hardly even registers on the Richter scale of public spending this year.
The law requires the Interior Department to provide lists of its spending priorities before beginning repairs and enhancements. It also provides an additional billion per year to a conservation fund for other improvements.
The Park Service has been given virtually everything it said it needed. It’s money well spent if the public can tell the difference in the years ahead.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.