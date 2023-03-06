The real estate industry made Lake Havasu what it is today. From the days of Robert McCulloch, who offered free flights to Havasu for prospective home buyers, real estate has shaped how this town grew and developed. Indeed, Havasu’s been good to the Realtors in this town.
And the industry has given back a lot in return.
The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors is continuing its impressive record of giving money back to the community. The annual Realtor Olympics kicks off this week with the Ron Larue Pistol Competition at SARA Park, and it continues over the next few weeks with a series of activities designed to raise money for those in need. There are events for just about everyone, from a fun run to pickleball to a bowling tournament, running through early May. If a little healthy competition isn’t your thing, there’s pure entertainment planned as well: A murder mystery dinner on May 3.
Since its beginning in the early 1990s, Realtor Olympics has generated $450,000 for local charities over the years.
Not many nonprofits can boast such an impressive record. It’s even more impressive that the event has carried on as long as it has, through good times and bad, including two significant recessions. Thankfully, we’re having one of those prosperous periods now, and the industry is thriving again, but there’s something comforting about the fact that this industry is committed to the community no matter what the economic outlook.
Realtors know how to work hard — and how to have fun while doing it. The Realtor Olympics are a perfect example of that approach to live.
Yes, the events raise a lot of money for charity, but they’re a lot of fun too and there’s something for everyone, whether you’re into golf, bingo, shooting sports, bowling, beach volleyball or bunco.
The best part? You don’t have to be a real estate agent to participate. The more, the merrier.
