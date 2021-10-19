Arizona’s political wonks are piecing together a 7.2 million-piece puzzle that could change the shape of politics for the next decade. The process of redistricting isn’t very sexy, but it’s an exercise that’ll have way more influence on whether Arizona ultimately turns red or blue in future years — certainly more than the election audit we just went through.
Redistricting uses Census data to reform Arizona’s congressional and legislative districts every decade. Law requires that political districts have roughly the same populations, and they must respect communities of interest and county boundaries wherever possible. That last part is understandably subject to interpretation, especially in Arizona, a big state with just a few big urban areas that throw things askew for rural communities.
Take, for example, Arizona’s fifth legislative district, which currently includes most of Mohave and La Paz counties. Initial redrawn maps would have split those two counties between two different districts, with each pulling in a bigger chunk of Maricopa County.
We would argue that Mohave and La Paz are joined at the hip with common interests — water policy and outdoor tourism topping the list. And maybe splitting those communities over two legislative districts wouldn’t such a bad thing — it would mean more lawmakers, not fewer, representing our interests in Phoenix.
The point is, all of this map drawing is happening now, and it doesn’t get much attention from the public. It’s in all of our interest for this process to occur under the highest degrees of scrutiny.
Voters owe it to themselves to pay close attention to the Arizona Redistricting Commission’s activities over the next few weeks. The panel’s next meeting is being held today at 8 a.m. You can watch online by going to tinyurl.com/AZRedistrictingMeeting.
If you miss that one, there’s another meeting on Thursday. The commission has until Oct. 27 to approve its draft maps —a challenge to be sure considering the difficulties imposed by the delays of the 2020 Census. Commission members can’t allow those road blocks to become stumbling blocks. The 2022 primaries are less than a year away, and potential candidates need to know who they’re going to represent.
